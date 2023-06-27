PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Commission has just voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to ban minors from attending what commissioners are calling “adult live performances” in parts of the county.

According to the ordinance, this would mean anyone under the age of 18 would be prevented from attending a live performance defined as “obscene and depicting sexual or lewd conduct” in unincorporated communities in the county. It does not include events in towns or cities.

The issue has people fired up on both sides of the ordinance, and dozens of Putnam County residents came to the meeting to speak out both for and against it, and to await the board’s decision. Critics of the controversial ordinance have called it “backlash” after the county’s LGBTQ+ hosted a pride festival in Hurricane over the weekend. Those for the ordinance said it would help make sure young children were not around drag events they believe minors should not attend.

However, this debate didn’t just start after the Pride for All event this weekend, it actually started two weeks ago at the last commission meeting when a community member complained saying it was “inappropriate” to have this event in a public place. At that point, the commission president Andy Skidmore responded to the concern saying he wasn’t in favor of the event and would address the concern at a later date.

As a result, this ordinance was added to tonight’s agenda. Jefferson County, West Virginia, passed a similar ordinance at the beginning of June, and commissioners say this ordinance was based off of it.

If someone violates the new ordinance, they would face a maximum of a $500 penalty or up to 30 days in a county or regional jail. A second offense would result in a $1,000 fine.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.