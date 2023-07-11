PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Commission on Tuesday discussed the accidental euthanization of a dog at the county animal shelter.

The nine-year-old lemon beagle mix, Eli, ran away so his owner, Taylor Withrow, posted photos on Facebook to raise awareness. A neighbor found and brought him to the Putnam County Animal Shelter where he was euthanized. The shelter told 13 News they were supposed to euthanize a pitbull and not Withrow’s lemon beagle mix.

After discussion, commissioners voted to table the matter until the next meeting so they could have more time to decide how to handle the situation.

Tiffany Skags, who found and brought Eli to the shelter, was in attendance. She said she needed to be there because of the “incomprehensible” situation.

“I feel like this probably wasn’t the first time this has happened. I’m guessing it’s the first time anybody found out about it, whether it was a mistake or not, because it’s incomprehensible,” Skags said. “It shouldn’t have happened. And, obviously, the shelter is supposed to be a safe haven.”

13 News spoke with a woman who volunteers at the shelter and she said what happened is terrible and that the shelter is understaffed.