PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – When the wrong dog was euthanized at the Putnam County Animal Shelter back in June, the welfare of the animals and the overall shelter operations were called into question.

One of the major changes was creating a board of directors to help the shelter’s new chief humane officer oversee what happens there. Tuesday night, the Putnam County Commission announced who will be on that board.

Commissioner Andy Skidmore says there were more than 20 different applicants and after careful consideration six were selected.

The board members include Commissioner Andy Skidmore, Previous Assessor Sherry Hayes, Attorney Bob Leslie, Veterinarian Dr. Jamie Totten, and volunteers Leslie Copely, Judy Pauley, and Tiffany Skaggs.

Last month, 13 News spoke with Skaggs who was the person who brought Eli, the dog who was mistakenly euthanized, into the shelter.

She says her main goal as a member of the board is simple, the animals’ well-being comes first.

“I’m just very honored to have been appointed as one of the board members and I’m really excited about all the positive changes that are happening and I’m really looking forward to getting to help implement more positive changes going forward,” Skaggs says Tuesday night.

More changes could be on the way. The idea of making the facility a no-kill shelter, which started with a petition from community members, is now backed by the new Chief Humane Officer Jon Rutherford.

It’s unclear if or when the commission will be voting on the no-kill issue, but Rutherford tells 13 News if it is not approved, the county will have to find another person for the job.