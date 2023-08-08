PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kris Raynes is Putnam County’s newest prosecutor.

Raynes will take over for longtime prosecutor Mark Sorsaia. In July, Sorsaia was tapped to lead the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security as the new cabinet secretary following the retirement of current cabinet secretary Jeff Sandy.

Raynes has worked as a prosecutor for 23 years, with 15 1/2 of those being in Putnam County.

“I am honored to be chosen the next prosecutor of Putnam County. As a Putnam County native and career prosecutor, this is a dream come true to serve my community,” Raynes told 13 News. “I am dedicated to continuing the tradition of Mark Sorsaia’s administration of tough prosecution.”