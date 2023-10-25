UPDATE: (8:10 p.m. Oct. 25, 2023) – Route 35 has reopened at Hurricane Creek Road after two crashes at the intersection.

UPDATE: (6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 2023) – A deputy has been taken to the hospital after a second crash that happened while first responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County that also sent a driver to the hospital.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, the deputy was in his cruiser at the scene at the intersection of Route 35 and Hurricane Creek Road when a tractor-trailer side-swiped the cruiser. The sheriff says the tractor-trailer went over a hill.

Eggleton says the deputy is being taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. The sheriff says the deputy will be okay. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, but will be cited, he says.

According to the sheriff, one of the drivers in the original crash was flown from the scene for medical treatment. The driver of the second was treated on scene, Eggleton says. There is no word on what caused that crash.

Putnam County dispatchers say Rt. 35 northbound has reopened at this time. The Rt. 35 southbound remains closed.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Route 35 is shut down in Putnam County due to a vehicle crash.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:06 p.m. at the intersection of US 35 and Hurricane Creek Road. Dispatchers say there is no word on any injuries at this time.

There is no word at this time on when the roadway will reopen.

The Winfield Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, West Virginia State Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.