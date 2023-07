PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Fair will not open on Thursday due to severe weather.

Severe weather is sweeping our region, including in Putnam County where hundreds are without power due to the rain and storms.

Putnam County Fair President Krista Snodgrass said there is no major damage, but they are closing because opening would be too risky.