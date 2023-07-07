ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Putnam County Fair got underway in Eleanor on Friday, starting ten consecutive days of summer entertainment.

Rachel Neal says no matter what you like, there’s something for everybody at the fair.

“You like funnel cake? There’s funnel cakes on there,” Neal said. “You like a petting zoo? They got a petting zoo going on. There’s motocross, there’s wrestling, there’s rodeo, there’s rides. I mean, 3-year-olds come in, ride the rides. They go get a funnel cake. There’s something for everybody here to do.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A fan favorite event at the fair includes the 4-H art exhibit. At the exhibition, community clubs featuring about 200 kids across Putnam County created art and social projects to showcase at the fair. One group collected 500 pounds of plastic in six weeks, grew over twenty vinca plants to symbolize their growth as young kids, and writing homemade recipes for healthy foods to encourage informed and healthy food decision making.

Individual students also submitted artwork they made in the classroom and at home, including tin robots, homemade light batteries, birdhouses, and miniature animal habitats. Many of those art projects will go on to be considered to be featured at the West Virginia State Fair.

Many kids say the art exhibition is their favorite part of the fair because they get to stack their creativity up against their peers.

Another showcase event includes the livestock auction happening next Friday, but the fair began with people bringing in their livestock animals to be considered to be auctioned away. Goats, cows, and other livestock were brought in to be weighed by the barn at the fair as well as get their photograph taken for next week’s auction.

One 18-year-old girl says she has been at the fair every year since she was born, and keeps coming back to bring in more livestock she raises every year to help pay her college tuition.

The auction takes place next Friday at 5 p.m. at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.