PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – By this time next year, officials expect high-speed internet in Putnam County.

On Monday, installation upgrades on 52 miles of fiber lines began along Route 817 near Winfield. When completed, Putnam County residents and businesses will see increased internet speeds.

According to Putnam County Commissioner Andy Skidmore, the project could take up to one year and will cost the county about $22 million dollars to complete. Skidmore said the county is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which were acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who live and work in the county said this project is a big win and will fix a notorious issue.

Zach Cochran said his wife works remotely, and they are looking forward to using faster internet.

“It’s great. A lot of people working from home nowadays,” Cochran said. “A lot of businesses and entrepreneurs need that so they can hire in Putnam County. It’s going to be a big boost. We’re excited about it.”

Moe Pourfarhadi works at a car dealership in St. Albans and said slow internet has been an issue for all three years he has worked there.

“Today you need internet to do anything. Your life depends on the internet nowadays,” Pourfarhadi said. “It’s not like ten or twenty years ago. If the internet is not running right, I can’t do anything.”

Commissioner Skidmore said the county is partnering with the American Rescue Plan Act.