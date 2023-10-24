HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Putnam County has been sentenced in a bankruptcy fraud case.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a judge sentenced William Howard Gregory, 73, of Scott Depot, was sentenced to 30 days in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Court records say the supervised release will include five months of home detention. Gregory is also required to pay $24,662.56 in restitution.

Gregory pleaded guilty in June 2023 to “knowingly and fraudulently making a false declaration in a bankruptcy case” in connection to a 2018 filing, the DOJ says.

According to court records, Gregory filed false documents regarding his bankruptcy case on June 1, 2018. The DOJ says on those documents, he did not disclose five life insurance policies that had a collective surrender value of about $235,000.

Court records say he also failed to disclose that he sold his 50% ownership of a hardware store for $400,000, along with cash deposits to his personal checking account totaling $124,900 that were deposited the day he filed for bankruptcy, $193,000 in accounts receivable that was owed to him, and a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette.