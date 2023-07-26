PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An interim prosecutor has been named in Putnam County.

Thomas Kirk was appointed by commissioners to fill the role for 30 days beginning on Aug. 1, 2023. Kirk has decades of experience in law enforcement and is the founder and first commander of the West Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigations. He currently works for the Department of Homeland Security.

Kirk will temporarily fill the role vacated by longtime prosecutor Mark Sorsaia. Earlier this month, Sorsaia was tapped to lead the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security as the new cabinet secretary following the retirement of current cabinet secretary Jeff Sandy.

A permanent replacement for Sorsaia will be selected by commissioners to fill the remainder of the term, which would have been over at the end of 2024.