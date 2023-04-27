PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Poca Police Department is investigating to find the identities of the people responsible for allegedly trying to set four trees on fire and destroy two tombstones in Berneer Cemetery.

Locals say they are devastated and heartbroken that someone could come to a graveyard and bring unrest to a place of peace.

Danny McKee served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Members of his family are buried in the cemetery dating back to 1918.

He says he found his great-grandfather’s tombstone knocked over, but it is unclear if it was vandalized or if the wind blew it down.

“You never know, kids, what they’re going to do,” McKee says. “Just having fun. That’s probably what they were doing out there. I don’t know why they’d pick on this place.”

McKee adds that he hopes the people responsible just stay away.

“I hope they don’t come back. Don’t come back, if you do, bring some flowers,” McKee says.

The Poca Police Department is asking you to call them if you have any information to identify the people responsible.