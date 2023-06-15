PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Putnam County restaurant owner accused of sexual assault was found not guilty Thursday.
Achraf “Osh” Assi was charged with second-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. The first-degree sexual assault charge was dropped Thursday, court officials said. Assi was indicted in March 2023.
Assi, who owns the Fairway Bar & Grill in Hurricane, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during her birthday celebration at the restaurant in March 2022.