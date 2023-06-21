PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some residents at a Putnam County retirement home were forced to evacuate Wednesday evening after a fire.

According to crews on scene, a fire broke out this evening, Wednesday, June 21, in one of the second-floor office spaces at English Meadows Senior Living Facility. The facility is in Scott Depot near the Devonshire Apartment Complex.

Officials say 99 residents were affected by the evacuation, and they will move to the memory care section next door for now.

Fire departments from Nitro and Teays Valley on scene say the fire is now out and no injuries have been reported.

The first floor of the building did sustain some water damage and power was turned off for crews to combat the fire, according to crews on scene.