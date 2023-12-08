NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Local leaders and commuters said their nightly commutes are getting longer thanks to a gas station right off a Nitro exit.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton reached out to 13 News on Friday to draw attention to the Nitro exit on I-64 West. He called it a traffic hotspot in the region, and attributed it to the Pilot Travel Center on 1st Avenue.

The sheriff said traffic builds up off the exit nightly from 4 to 7 p.m. because an excess of trucks are pulling into Pilot’s lot beyond capacity, while commuters take the exit. Eggleton said that it has caused a domino effect, worsening traffic in the Pilot lot along 1st Avenue, the Nitro exit and a portion of I-64 West.

Sheriff Eggleton said he’s fielded calls day and night from local commuters complaining about traffic.

“It’s frustrating to me only because it’s frustrating to the public,” Eggleton said. “The people that work and live in this area deal with this every single day. They call me wanting to do something, and I’m going to do something.”

Tessie Pepper commutes into Poca every day from Jackson County, and said it’s common to get stuck in traffic on the Nitro exit.

“It’s aggravating with the semis in the way, knowing that’s what it is,” Pepper said. “I feel sorry for the cars in between them.”

Donovan Slone said his commute into Poca can be similarly frustrating.

“You can be held up for anywhere between 30 minutes. If there’s a wreck, it can be longer,” Slone said. “An hour, hour and a half, two hours to get home. Like I said, it is what it is.”

Pilot’s corporate office did not respond to our request for comment.