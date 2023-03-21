PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A local business owner who was indicted on sexual assault charges pleaded not guilty in Putnam County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Achraf “Osh” Assi was indicted in early March of 2023 on charges of sexual assault, abduction, and unlawful restraint. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

An indictment said that Assi sexually assaulted and held an individual against their will in March of 2022.

Assi’s bond was set at $100,000, his passport was turned in, and he is not to have contact with the victim.

His trial has been set for June 12, 2023.