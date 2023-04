RED HOUSE, WV (WOWK) — A special religious event is happening in the Red House, West Virginia, community on Friday evening.

The free event “Journey to the Cross” starts at 6:30 p.m. in the circular driveway of Red House Bible Church on Warner Lane. The presentation features live actors portraying the Last Supper, Jesus’ resurrection and other important biblical events.

Church officials say “Journey to the Cross” takes place rain or shine until 8:30 p.m.