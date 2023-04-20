PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-35 and Hurricane Creek Road on Thursday.

Putnam County dispatchers say this happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the northbound lanes of US-35 are closed at this time.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Teays Valley Fire Department, the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department and Putnam County EMS are on the scene.