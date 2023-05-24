HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – More than 400 motorcyclists made a stop at Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia, Wednesday for their “Run for the Wall” journey.

The bikers are paying tribute to veterans who were missing or killed in action as well as prisoners of war. Hundreds of supporters and law enforcement officials also attended the event to honor veterans, both living and deceased.

The motorcyclists say their destination is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. After that, their plan is to visit the Middle Eastern Conflicts Memorial in Marseilles, Illinois.

Their cross-country journey began in California last week, but will end by the end of this week right in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The Wall they’re riding to is the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC that is engraved with the names of service members who were classified as dead, missing or prisoner during the course of the conflict. The bikers are on a mission to honor all veterans and their families and friends and support military personnel in West Virginia and across the world.