SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly hitting a 23-year-old man with his vehicle and leaving them in a ditch for several hours.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 54-year-old William Shrader, of Scott Depot, was the man arrested. Shrader is being charged with failure to render aid and driving on suspended license, according to Sheriff Eggleton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On May 25, a 23-year-old man was hit by a driver between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Joyce Road in Scott Depot.

Once someone spotted the man, they called first responders who took him to the hospital in Charleston where he is now recovering.

Sheriff Eggleton told 13 News that they did find the car they believe hit the man, but no one was in the vehicle.

The family of the 23-year-old man hit gave a statement to 13 News.

It reads in part, “When [his roommate] found him he was yelling for help on the side of the road in a ditch unable to move. His roommate called 911. Since it was not far from their home he had most likely been laying there a while. Andrew was able to communicate that he had been hit by a vehicle that did not stop or call for help. He is currently in ICU with traumatic injuries that will inevitably leave him paralyzed from his chest down. His life has permanently been altered by the actions of someone who decided to leave him there to die.”