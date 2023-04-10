PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police are planning a sobriety checkpoint in Putnam County on April 21 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place on WV-62 in front of Poca Middle School.

An alternate checkpoint site is set to happen on WV-34 in front of Chapman Funeral Home in Hurricane.

Troopers say the focus of the checkpoint is to stop people driving under the influence, as well as reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.

If you need to contact the West Virginia State Police to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded drivers and criminal violations, use the *SP, or *77, system by using a hands-free phone call.