PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The State of West Virginia is taking a closer look at the medical practices following a fatal officer-involved shooting in Putnam County that happened in November 2022.

According to a report sent to the Office of Emergency Medical Services, the protocol followed was based on the fact the patient 26-year-old Jesse Hall was already dead. However, records indicate he wasn’t pronounced dead until the next day at CAMC General Hospital.

The incident happened on Nov. 23, 2022, when Putnam County deputies were responding to a well-being check at Camelot Mobile Home Village after Hall threatened to take his own life.

Deputies worked three hours to de-escalate the situation, but Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the threats escalated and officers entered the room where Hall was located. He said Hall aimed a firearm at him and that’s when he and Sgt. Heather Grimmett opened fire.

In December 2022, Eggleton told 13 News that the West Virginia State Police determined in their preliminary investigation that proper policies and procedures were followed; however, what came after shots were fired still remains in question.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A report regarding the incident was sent to the state in November by Putnam County EMS Director Kraig Barker:

“The crew attempted to initiate ‘Death in the Field Protocol 9101’ which was approved by MCP. Our investigation is ongoing, but preliminary evidence is revealing that Protocol 9101 was not appropriate and proper assessment was not performed by the EMS crew.”

According to “Death in the Field Protocol 9101,” the protocol is “designed to be used when EMS personnel encounter patients who are dead at the time of arrival in which resuscitation is medically inappropriate.”

The report also questions the direct communication with the MCP or medical command physician, which is required by the protocol as listed in the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services Handbook.

Additionally, as defined in West Virginia State Code §64-48-1, the MCP has the ultimate authority and responsibility for patient care provided on a specific EMS incident.

Barker confirms he submitted the report; however, he declined to do an interview and could not give an update on the status of the investigation.