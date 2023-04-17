HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The Hurricane Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a dump truck theft that happened this weekend.

According to the HPD, the incident happened at Martin’s Peterbilt around 10 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Security footage posted by the HPD on Facebook shows a male suspect climb into a dump truck and take off with it.

Police say the missing vehicle is a bright baby blue 2024 Peterbilt Dump Truck.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the stolen dump truck is asked to contact the Hurricane Police Department at (304) 562-9911 or through their Facebook page.