PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding suspected cemetery vandals.

According to Putnam County deputies and the Poca Police Department, the incident happened sometime between the evening of Friday, April 21 and the morning of Wednesday, April 26, at Berneer Cemetery near Poca Elementary School in Poca.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects allegedly destroyed tomb stones and tried to set four different trees on fire.

The PPD and PCSO are asking anyone with any information that could aid in the investigation to contact the Poca Police Department at 304-755-5482.