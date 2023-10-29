PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a “suspicious” fire in Putnam County.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department, multiple crews responded to a structure fire that broke out around 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at a mobile home on Linwood Road. Fire crews say the home was a “total loss.”

The TVFD says a neighboring building also sustained minor damage in the fire. Crews say no one was injured.

Firefighters say the circumstances surrounding the fire have been deemed “suspicious,” so the West Virginia State Police has launched an investigation.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department, multiple crews responded to a structure fire that broke out around 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at a mobile home on Linwood Road. Fire crews say the home was a “total loss.” (Photo Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department)

Along with the TVFD and WVSP, the Nitro, Winfield, Buffalo, Eleanor and Hurricane fire departments and Putnam County 911/Emergency Services responded.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.