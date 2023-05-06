TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — The owner of an auto repair shop in Teays Valley was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a person’s head, firing at the other person’s feet and then hitting them in the face with the gun.

The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) said troopers went to Teays Valley Imports Domestic Auto Repair Friday due to a shots fired complaint.

Troopers said the shop owner, 52-year-old Ricky Walton Jr, of South Charleston, and another person were fighting.

They said Walton got a pry bar and tried to hit the other person. After that, Walton got a handgun and pointed it at the other person’s head.

The victim then hit Walton in the face, according to the WVSP.

Troopers said Walton fired the gun toward the other person’s feet and then hit them in the face with the gun, causing the gun to be fired again. They said the victim was not hit by gunfire.

Walton is being charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of brandishing a deadly weapon and one count of assault during the commission of a felony. The victim was taken to a local hospital for their injuries, according to the WVSP.