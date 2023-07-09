PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A lightning strike started a fire that displaced over two dozen people early Sunday morning. Multiple residents tell 13 News that they never heard a smoke alarm.

In total, the fire damaged 22 apartments at the Devonshire Apartment Complex, and now the families that live there are without a home. The total number of people impacted is 27, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department.

One woman who lost her apartment in the fire, Debbie Hathaway, said she didn’t hear smoke alarms going off when the fire was burning.

Hathaway said, “There was pounding on doors, and that woke me up. I went out on my balcony and asked what was going on, and they said I needed to get out and that there was a fire.”

Hathaway continued, “It was a big blaze. They knew that lighting had struck right away because a lot of people had heard it.”

The Teays Valley Fire Department said they got the call around 3 a.m. that lighting had directly struck the roof of a Devonshire apartment building, and they got the fire under control within 20 minutes. Nobody was injured, but many residents said the experience was nerve-wracking.

“At around 3 a.m. in the morning, the police came and woke me up. They were pounding at my door. I had got up and he said, ‘You have to get out now! Get your shoes!’ So I came out, and everything was smoke, smoke everywhere,” Janell Pett said. Pett said she lived in the apartment next door, and her glass broke from the heat.

Multiple residents, who are now displaced because of the fire, said they didn’t hear any alarms go off. The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said they cannot confirm this at this time, but they are doing fire alarm testing on-site. They said they’ll be releasing a statement on Monday.

“I never heard any alarms go off. There was a lot of people outside, but the smoke was really bad,” Pett said.

Teays Valley Fire Chief John Smoot said he doesn’t know how long families will be without a home.

“I just made a comment to the folks in there, don’t be surprised if you’re displaced for 60 days. That’s a real possibility. Hopefully, that’s not going to be the case, but at the same time, it’s a possibility,” Smoot said.

He said while lighting storms are common during this time of the year, fires like this one are not something that he sees often.

“It doesn’t happen every day, and the bad part about it is in these buildings, it hits at the highest point, and the highest point in these buildings is our worst nightmare because it’s such an open space,” Smoot said.

Those affected are being assisted by the American Red Cross and will be staying in a hotel at a discounted price for the time being.