PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jurors appeared notably uncomfortable while a woman talked about her alleged encounter with Achraf “Osh” Assi.

Assi, who owns the Fairway Bar & Grill in Hurricane, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during her birthday celebration at the restaurant in March 2022. Assi allegedly assaulted the woman in his truck parked outside the restaurant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the defense’s opening arguments, Assi’s attorney told the jury that the encounter that night was consensual and that his client did nothing wrong. The attorney told jurors that the woman had changed her story days after the encounter.

While the first witness in Monday’s trial said the victim exhibited symptoms of somebody who had been sexually assaulted.

Assi was charged with second-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. He was indicted in March 2023.