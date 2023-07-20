PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Animal Shelter, where an investigation is happening after a dog was accidentally euthanized last month, is now under more scrutiny by volunteers because they say the living conditions are not acceptable.

Debbie Deweese says it’s difficult to get the image of the Putnam County Animal Shelter out of her mind. She and other members of the Putnam County Republican Women group took what they’re calling “burdening” photos when they were volunteering.

“I was very saddened, I was burdened. It was very challenging for me to see some of the conditions,” Deweese says speaking on her account of what she saw.

The conditions were described as not safe and unhealthy for the animals to live in, including unclean kennels and animals that needed medical attention.

Deweese and the County Manager Jeremy Young both agree that there are staffing issues at the shelter.

Young says the county budget for the shelter this year is $440,000, an increase compared to 2022’s budget of $409,000, but they’re still working to find solutions to the short-staffing problem.

However, as for the pictures, Young says he believes they were taken before employees and volunteers had a chance to do their regular cleaning sweeps.

“My concern is any sickness. These animals need to be checked. We just want to help that’s all we wanted to do. We wanted to help them get organized or whatever we could do,” Deweese says after launching a GoFundMe for the shelter.

Wednesday, the shelter closed for a deep cleaning and the community chipped in to help.

Later in the afternoon, a dog tested positive for Parvo so there will be no intakes or adoptions for the next 14 days. However, the county says volunteers are still welcome to come help.

Right now, the Putnam County Commission says the current director of the shelter is still on administrative leave while the investigation into the case where a dog named Eli was brought to the shelter and was mistakenly euthanized is being finished. Young says the investigation is expected to be complete Monday.