PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A new team is reporting for duty at the Toyota plant in Buffalo!

The new “lambscapers,” as Toyota officials call them, came out to help eat the grass around the plant. About 20 sheep are now responsible for cutting the grass at the five-acre solar array.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say the reason behind bringing in the animals is that sheep have a lower carbon footprint than a lawnmower, and are safer because they don’t fling rocks that could damage panels.

“This project does save Toyota a bit of money, but quite frankly, that wasn’t the main motivator,” said Toyota Plant President David Rosier. “Again, our main motivator was really ‘How do we make sure that we’re in harmony with our environment and reduce CO2?'”

The Department of Agriculture says sheep can eat up to four pounds of grass a day.