PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I-64W is closed after a tractor-trailer crash in Putnam County.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the roll-over crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 near the 44 mile-marker of I-64 West. Dispatchers say the truck was hauling beer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No one was injured in the crash, according to dispatchers. The Teays Valley Fire Department is urging people to be cautious in the area.

The Teays Valley Fire Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded.