HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A train hit a tractor-trailer trying to cross the tracks in Hurricane Wednesday morning.

Putnam County dispatchers say the crash happened around 9:49 a.m. in the 3000 block of Teays Valley Road behind the Hurricane Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the train was not hauling anything hazardous. No injuries are being reported.

The Hurricane Police Department is on the scene.