BUFFALO, WV (WOWK)– A civil lawsuit against Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia is moving forward for alleged repeated sexual harassment toward an employee.

According to Bailess Law Firm, the trial date is set for Feb. 26, 2024, in Putnam County. The suit claims the victim was retaliated against for reporting the harassment to human resources.

The lawsuit says that the plaintiff was working at the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia. While working, they claim they were subjected to repeated unwanted touching, lewd comments and even allegedly being stalked by a plant team leader.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim continued to reject the supervisor’s advancements when they allegedly pressed the plaintiff up against a machine, ripping the back of their pants. The suit continues that on a separate occasion, the same supervisor grabbed them in a “forceful manner”.

The plaintiff alleges their complaints about the inappropriate behavior were “laughed off” by supervisors. They say another supervisor made unwanted comments and even propositioned them to engage in a threesome.

The suit states the plaintiff feared for their safety after multiple reports to management.

According to the filing, the supervisor let others know about the plaintiff’s complaints to Human Resources. The alleged victim interpreted the comments as retaliation and it forced them to quit their job.

The lawsuit is against Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Inc., four plant supervisors, Peoplelink, LLC, and Global SQ, LLC.