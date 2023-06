PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A vacant mobile home in the community of Raymond City in Putnam County caught on fire Wednesday, according to Putnam County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 4 p.m.

No injuries are being reported.

The mobile home was vacant with all utilities turned off, according to dispatchers.

Fire crews from Poca, Nitro, Eleanor and Bancroft responded, as well as the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.