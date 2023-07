Vehicles pile up in Teays Valley, West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Teays Valley Fire Department)

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — A truck was on top of another vehicle in a parking lot in Teays Valley on Thursday.

The Teays Valley Fire Department said the three-vehicle crash happened in a parking lot along Teays Valley Road.

Fire officials said no injuries are being reported.