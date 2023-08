Woman reported missing out of Putnam County (Photo Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman out of Teays Valley in Putnam County is missing, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Tonya Stafford, 46, is missing. She was last seen in the Teays Valley area.

Stafford is around five feet five inches tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being urged to contact Putnam County Deputy M. D. Wood at 304-586-0256 ext. 2241.