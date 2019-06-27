Python owner arrested for allowing snake to get loose near Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The owner of a python that got loose in the Sabraton area in May has been arrested for allowing the snake to escape from his custody, according to a press release sent out by the Morgantown Police Department. In the release, Morgantown police said that Shane Stevens, 19, of Morgantown was arrested following the snake’s escape on May 31.

He has been charged with allowing an animal to run at large, and was released on a $100 bond. As of now, the snake has not been located and the search for it has been called off, according to the release. The Morgantown Police Department is asking anyone who encounters the snake to call 911 immediately.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.