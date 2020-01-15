‘Quilt of Hope’ to honor Cervical Health Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A luncheon will take place at the West Virginia Cultural Center in Charleston in honor of Cervical Health Awareness Month.

The Cultural Center partnered with the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program to display the 2018-2020 Quilts of Hope.

The Quilts of Hope are made by volunteers throughout the state sell donation tickets to raise funds for the WV Diagnostic and Treatment Fund.

The quilts will be on display the rest of January at the Cultural Center. You can find them at 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East.

