CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The race for a contested U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia is already getting heated. And, it also looks to get very expensive.

It is a contested Republican primary, and that usually means a lot of sharp elbows and advertising money being spent.

“Liberal Jim Justice, just can’t be trusted,” says an attack ad produced for the U.S. Senate campaign of Rep. Alex Mooney (R) West Virginia.

The Alex Mooney for Senate campaign is running critical ads against his Republican primary opponent, Governor Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

Justice was first elected as a Democrat, and seven months into his first term, he switched to the Republican Party.

While Justice says he has a conservative record, Mooney claims that he is the most conservative of the two candidates.

“We’ll debate those issues as we go along. I’m the only candidate, I believe, with an A-plus rating from the NRA. And I’m the only candidate with a perfect… I’ve been endorsed by Gun Owners of America. I’m the only candidate endorsed by Gun Owners of America, and there’s a reason for that. We’ll contrast the issues,” said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

But in making his announcement last week a Justice campaign statement said, “He affirmed his commitment to conservative, traditional values with a commitment to protecting life and, as an outdoorsman, an unwavering pledge to protect the second amendment.” Justice has touted the state’s huge tax cuts and budget surpluses as a reflection of his conservatism. Mooney says his ads criticizing Justice, will continue.

Big races such as this are always a battle for big endorsements. The Club for Growth and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are backing Congressman Mooney. Senators Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and South Carolina’s Lindsay Graham, are supporting Governor Justice.

The primary election is May 7, 2024.