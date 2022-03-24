CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man found something interesting laying in his yard Wednesday, which turned out to be a radiosonde.

What is a radiosonde?

A radiosonde is a weather instrument that is carried through the atmosphere by a balloon filled with helium. Radiosondes measure atmospheric pressure, air temperature, water vapor (humidity), and winds (speed and direction). This information is then sent back to meteorologists so that they can determine what factors will affect weather during a specific time period.

Radiosonde found in Harrison County, W.Va. (WBOY image)

Radiosondes are launched all across the country at multiple times of day in order to effectively gather this information.

If you would like to get in on the action and gather information, the National Weather Service will be holding a virtual training to become a weather spotter Thursday at 7 p.m.

This class will teach basic weather safety components as well as how to submit weather reports to the National Weather Service.