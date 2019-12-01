Rainfall stalls Dry Hollow Fire from spreading

UPPER TRACT, W.Va. (WOWK) – Pendleton County near Upper Tract received approximately one-quarter inch of rain in the past 24 hours, which has temporarily stalled the spread of the Dry Hollow Fire. Despite the rain, the fire is still burning and producing smoke.

As moisture is now moving out of the area, significant winds are forecasted to move into the region Monday. Fire officials will be closely monitoring the onset of changing weather conditions and firefighters will remain on scene at least through the next several days.

Officials with the Forest Service of the Monongahela National Forest say firefighters continue to work on preparing the North Fork Mountain Trail as a control line for fire spread to the west. Crews are preparing Pretty Ridge Road and FR 857 as contingency lines, should the fire advance to the south. They are also monitoring control lines that were put in place Friday on the east side of the fire.

Burned areas on the National Forest are closed to the public, along with Smoke Hole Road and Forest Road 79. Visitors to nearby National Forest lands, especially hunters, should exercise caution while in the area.

The Forest Service of the Monongahela National Forest continues to coordinate with and support the Upper Tract Fire Department and West Virginia Division of Forestry as they monitor the needs of private landowners affected by the fire.

Updates regarding the fire will continue to be provided at InciWeb.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

