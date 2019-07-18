Raleigh County daycare worker charged with child abuse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Chloe Graham, of Beckley, West Virginia, who worked at a local daycare has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. Officers said Graham caused bruises on a baby she was watching while working at a daycare in Raleigh County.

Graham allegedly admitted to officers she became overwhelmed and squeezed the baby, causing injuries. Graham is in jail on a $75,000 bond.

