Raleigh County man accused of trying to solicit minor for sex

West Virginia

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was arrested for allegedly trying to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Hart, 61, was allegedly in contact with someone he believed to be a 13 year-old-girl through social media and text messages. Investigators said he allegedly talked about engaging in sexual activities and allegedly sent nude photos of himself.

On November 5, 2021, Hart went to meet the person he believed to be the young girl. On that day he was interviewed by deputies, and according to court documents, admitted to talking about engaging in sexual activities.

Hart was arrested and charged with Intent to Seduce a Minor and one count of Soliciting a minor via computer. He is currently in jail and his bail is set at $250,000.

