Raleigh County man charged with murder

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was arrested on Friday, December 10, 2021, for murder.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Center Street in Crab Orchard around 7:15 pm after they received reports of a man who was hit in the head and not breathing.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim Jeremy Duane Gambrell unresponsive inside of the home.

During the investigation, deputies learned Herbert Wayne Doss and Gambrell had been in a physical fight. According to the complaint, Gambrell attempted to leave the residence but Doss continued to assault him.

According to witness statements, Doss was on top of Gambrell, choking him. Gambrell was able to escape and go into another room, closing the door. Gambrell became dizzy and fell down on the floor. Doss entered the room, picked up an object, and hit Gambrell in the head.

Jeremy Gambrell died as a result of the fight.

Doss was arrested and charged with murder.