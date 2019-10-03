Raleigh County volunteer firefighters arrested on arson charges

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A trio of volunteer firefighters in Raleigh County are charged for setting fires. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) arrested the suspects on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Dennis Wade Wilson, 18, of Josephine, Matthew Allen Meadows, 39, and Alexia Brieane Shrewsbury, 19, both of Rhodell are charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy. There were also two underage people charged. All were members of the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department.

The case involved a fire on Tams Highway in Rhodell that happened on July 26, 2019. The adults were taken before a Raleigh County magistrate.

These arrests were made as a part of an investigation into multiple fires over several months. The investigation is still going on.

