Raleigh County woman pleads guilty after faking death to avoid sentencing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Raleigh County woman has pleaded guilty to a federal felony offense of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Julie M. Wheeler, 44, of Beaver, faces up to five years of incarceration, a $250,000 fine and three yearse of supervised release when she is sentenced Jan. 6. 2021.

“Egregious. Wheeler risked the lives of first responders and wasted the critical resources of law enforcement and taxpayers in an attempt to evade her sentence in a federal fraud case only to be found safely hiding in a closet at her home,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The only thing she gained was a subsequent federal conviction, up to an additional 5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.”

Wheeler admitted to conspiring with her husband, Rodney Wheeler, to fake her own death at the New River Gorge. Stuart says Wheeler’s husband and another family member placed a 911 call on May 31, 2020, claiming Julie Wheeler had fallen from the Grandview Overlook in the New River Gorge. The overlook is a steep cliff with a series of ledges leading down to the New River.

The call started a massive search and rescue operation with hundreds of people looking for Wheeler at the base of the overlook and the surrounding area. Wheeler’s family gave false statements to state and federal investigators, as well as the National Park Service and the U.S. Probation Office, as part of the conspiracy, according to Stuart. During the search and rescue operation, Wheeler was actually hiding in her own home.

After two days of searching, the West Virginia State Police found Wheeler hiding in the closet in her home where she was taken into custody. She then admitted she faked her disappearance to avoid her pending federal sentencing in a health care fraud case.

Wheeler was sentenced on June 30, to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release for health care fraud relating to her overbilling a VA program for spina bifida care for a family member. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $289,055.07 for the overbilling scheme, according to Stuart.

Co-defendant Rodney Wheeler’s case is set for trial on November 17. Stuart says the Wheelers are both charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses in Raleigh County Circuit and Magistrate Courts relating to the false reporting of an emergency.

