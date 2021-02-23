Rally held outside Manchin’s state office for $15 wage

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2021, file photo Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., departs on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Advocates for a $15 minimum wage have rallied outside the Charleston office of West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday.

They urged the moderate Democrat to support increasing the federal standard through Congress’ next pandemic relief package.

The Poor People’s Campaign led the demonstration with dozens of activists and minimum wage workers. Activists held signs calling to “end the subminimum wage now!”

The future of a House Democratic proposal that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour is uncertain in the Senate. Manchin has the power as a critical swing vote to make or break proposals from progressives.