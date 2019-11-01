“Real ID” Deadline Approaching

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Do you have a gold star on your driver’s license? If you don’t, the deadline is fast-approaching to get it. So here’s what you need to know.

West Virginia’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small gold star in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

“Real ID actually came about because of September 11th,” explained WV Division of Motor Vehicle’s Natalie Holcomb. “When the 9/11 commission did their report, one of their recommendations was to have better, more stringent ID cards.”

Starting on October 1, 2020, West Virginia residents who want to board an airplane will soon need a gold star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is REAL ID-compliant or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility.

“We want people to get them sooner, rather than later. We want you to come in before that deadline so that we can keep those lines down in our offices,” added Holcomb.

The REAL ID-compliant license is available at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Certain documents to prove U.S. citizenship and West Virginia residency are required.

Those documents include: