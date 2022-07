CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Coliseum and Convention has announced that county music superstar Reba McEntire is coming to the Capital City!

Reba is set to be in town on October 20 as part of her 17-city-run fall tour. It’s going to be the first time she has been in Charleston in 24 years. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.