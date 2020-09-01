Record 3 COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – According to a press release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, three Kanawha County residents died due to complications from COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the county’s highest one-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the county had a large increase of 40 COVID-19 cases Monday.

“COVID-19 has not left our community. That’s something three Kanawha County families know all too well tonight. Our hearts go out to them,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and Executive Director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “At the same time, we know we’re not helpless to stop this disease. We all have to take responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That means wearing a mask while in public, social distancing, and frequently washing our hands. Stopping this disease is going to take all of us working together.

“This is a disease that preys on our elderly. Our thoughts are with them as well as the first responders and health care providers who are fighting this disease.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department encourages anyone who is concerned they may have COVID-19 to come to its next drive-up testing event, planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Schoenbaum Family Resource Center in Charleston.

