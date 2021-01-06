Record number of West Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has broken another record of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 818 West Virginians are currently battling COVID-19 in the hospital. Of those, 217 are in the ICU, another record for the state. 90 people are on ventilators.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan 6, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 39 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 1,481 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old female from Mercer County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Barbour County, a 59-year-old female from Wood County, a 74-year-old female from Mineral County, an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old female from Mineral County, a 64-year-old male from Putnam County, a 77-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year-old female from Harrison County, a 62-year-old male from Wayne County, a 97-year-old male from Wood County, a 67-year-old female from Cabell County, a 97-year-old female from Mineral County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, an 89-year-old female from Mineral County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, a 78-year-old male from Cabell County, a 61-year-old female from Upshur County, a 73-year-old male from Hancock County, a 90-year-old female from Morgan County, an 82-year-old female from Mercer County, a 93-year-old female from Mercer County, a 49-year-old male from Cabell County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Hancock County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old female from Cabell County, an 80-year-old male from Wood County, a 67-year-old female from Wood County, a 96-year-old female from Hardy County, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old male from Tucker County, and a 63-year-old female from Brooke County.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, the WV DHHR reports 1,516 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s current daily percent positivity rate to 11.65% and the cumulative rate to 5.18%. From 1,570,284 total confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, West Virginia has recorded a total of 94,678 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 27,626 cases are active and 65,571 West Virginians have recovered.

WV County Alert System map for Jan 6, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Of the 109,440 COVID-19 vaccine doses the state has received, health officials have administered 60,933 doses.

The state remains in red and orange on the County Alert System map with 47 counties in red. Orange counties include McDowell, Wyoming, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Lewis, Randolph and Tucker counties.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (899), Berkeley (6,920), Boone (1,137), Braxton (594), Brooke (1,565), Cabell (5,721), Calhoun (154), Clay (269), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,913), Gilmer (444), Grant (826), Greenbrier (1,677), Hampshire (1,084), Hancock (2,060), Hardy (875), Harrison (3,348), Jackson (1,290), Jefferson (2,596), Kanawha (9,230), Lewis (602), Lincoln (855), Logan (1,840), Marion (2,194), Marshall (2,273), Mason (1,120), McDowell (1,040), Mercer (3,209), Mineral (2,194), Mingo (1,562), Monongalia (5,754), Monroe (699), Morgan (709), Nicholas (774), Ohio (2,687), Pendleton (351), Pleasants (607), Pocahontas (385), Preston (1,870), Putnam (3,190), Raleigh (3,003), Randolph (1,313), Ritchie (389), Roane (337), Summers (503), Taylor (777), Tucker (364), Tyler (407), Upshur (1,080), Wayne (1,846), Webster (177), Wetzel (775), Wirt (248), Wood (5,405), Wyoming (1,253).

For information on free COVID-19 testing and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.